The One Luxury We Swear By For Better Beauty Sleep

Nobody, myself included, really needs a £45 eye mask constructed of the highest grade, 100% pure mulberry silk, an eye mask that is not just silk on the outside but also lined with silk on the inside because if you're going to go for it you might as well go all the way. But if the average human sleeps for eight hours every night, that's one-third of each day, and that comes out to one-third of their entire lifetime — then the expense is worth it.