Crystal Sex Toys Exist & This Is What You Need To Know

How can you make sure that, like the women we’ve spoken to, you can get the most out of your Chakrub’s energy and healing powers? “Responses to Chakrubs vary from user to user,” says Vanessa. “Some people feel immediate effects, while others may find their connection takes time. Meditating with your crystal increases the likelihood of feeling its energy. We want people to use their intuition, find what feels right for them, and embrace it. We encourage customers to display their Chakrubs as works of art in their home – this helps eliminate the shame that can come with masturbation, which is an important part of our mission.”