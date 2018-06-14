The 6 Coolest Summer Haircuts Coming Out of L.A. Right Now

The wavy lob is as essential to California culture as hiking, In-N-Out, and complaining about traffic on the 405. But the most in-demand L.A. stylists are starting to introduce some more fresh, versatile haircuts into the fold — and this summer is the perfect time to try them. Ready to chop off all those long layers? Opt for a curly shag, a blunt bob, or the cool, grown-out pixie. Married to your length? Try the modern "Bardot" cut, created by Sal Salcedo, which features soft layering and feathery face-framing bangs.
Ahead, we're breaking down the six hottest hair trends sweeping L.A. right now. More than just photo inspiration, you'll find out exactly what you should ask for and how to style it on your own hair type and texture. So, even if your go-to salon is thousands of miles outside of the city of angels, take this to your next appointment and everyone will be asking: "Where do you get your hair done?"