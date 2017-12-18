What Getting Ink From L.A.'s Hottest Tattoo Artist Is REALLY Like

Press play above to tag along for an up-close look at how Lumpini brings her awe-inspiring designs to life. The first step, if you're thinking of braving the needle? "Put your mind in a meditative state and just focus on your breathing," Lumpini advises, as she preps the needles and mixes her iconic acid-bright shades. Based on the gorgeous final reveal, we're guessing the pain was definitely worth it. And even if 2018 doesn't hold a new design for you, we're guessing the sight of that tattoo slowly shaping waves of colour into a figure is still one of the most satisfying things you'll see on your feed for a bit.