The Worst Beauty Moments Of 2017 — & What We Can Learn From Them

Most years have their fair share of highs and lows, but we can probably all agree that 2017's low points were particularly rough. And the beauty industry was no exception. From nail salons discriminating against customers to people shaming each other for their hair, makeup, and body hair choices, there were definitely some moments we'd rather not revisit.
But with the year coming to a close, it's time to pause and review some of the worst beauty headlines over the last 12 tumultuous months. No, it's not going to be fun, but it's important to reflect on the hard lessons we learned before we move into 2018 with a fresh foundation (and maybe a new power lipstick). Click ahead for the offensive, absurd, jarring, and just plain nasty beauty moments that hit the web in 2017 — hopefully never to be seen again.