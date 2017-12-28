You Can Now Have The Most Magical Valentine's Day Dinner At Hogwarts

The expectations to make February 14th the most romantic day of the year can be enough to make even the happiest of Hufflepuff as sceptical as a Slytherin. But, fear not, because according to Elite Daily, London's Warner Bros. Studios Tour is here to make love magical again by hosting a Valentine's Day dinner at the Great Hall set.
The event, "Valentine's Dinner at the Castle," will take place on both February 9th and 10th, giving diehard fans the chance of a lifetime to tour the Warner Bros. Studio museum, which houses sets from the Harry Potter films (like the Gryffindor common room and the Forbidden Forest), see some of the original costumes, and dine on a three-course meal. According to Cosmopolitan, the menu will include a 'Love Potion' cocktail and delectable dishes such as chicken terrine, rack of lamb, and ricotta gnocchi.
The studio held a similar soiree last year, and from what we can tell from the photo below, it looked just as lavish as you'd expect from the wonderful wizarding world.
The tables have been laid, ready for our #ValentinesInTheGreatHall guests! ❤ pic.twitter.com/pCHGCy1kkc— WB Tour London (@wbtourlondon) February 13, 2016
Of course, the experience doesn't come cheap. In order for you and your sweetie to spend Valentine's Day like Ron and Hermione, it will set you back a whopping £495 — and that doesn't even include travel or lodging for those not based in the London area. However, your money does include quite a bit: according to Elite Daily, the ticket price covers cocktails, dinner and dessert, the tour, and a complimentary photo that's sure to make all of your friends permanently jealous.
If you can't make it to the Valentine's Day event, the London Warner Bros. Studio Tour offers a variety of dining experiences that you can attend throughout the year such as Hogwarts in the Snow, which will run until January 28th, 2018.
And if you can't make it to London? Well, there's always the option of takeout and a Harry Potter marathon that can take you well into February 15th.
