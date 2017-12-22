This Is How Much The Government Will Spend To Change The Colour Of Our Passports After Brexit

In the 2016 referendum, we wanted our passports back. Now we've got them back! ?? pic.twitter.com/9cS8TMzX9k— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 22, 2017
buzzing to lose the right to live & work in 27 countries in exchange for this minging blue passport xoxo thanks Tez hunni https://t.co/1SJAWwZtI4— beth mccoll (@imteddybless) December 22, 2017
“What does this new passport do?”— John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) December 22, 2017
“It’s blue.”
“Can I use it to travel freely and work in 26 neighbouring countries?”
“No - but look, it’s blue.”
I’ve just spent the last ten minutes screaming “Take that you burgundy symbol of EU oppression” at my passport. It just stares insolently back, as if it is an inanimate and merely functional object and its colour doesn’t matter.— Stig Abell (@StigAbell) December 22, 2017
A country isn't made great or important by the colour of its passports but by its relationships with other countries. Britain's after #brexit #bluepassport doesn't return us to fictional great past but a diminished present reality.— Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) December 22, 2017
While away the 4 hour border queue by admiring and caressing the sheer Britishness of your new BRITISH!!!! blue passport— Owen Jones? (@OwenJones84) December 22, 2017