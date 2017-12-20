There's a lot more to red lipstick than vanity. Elizabeth I wore the shade to assert her rule over 16th century England... and years later, 16,000 suffragettes swept it on before marching for their rights.
But it looks like modern-day feminists are trying on another power shade for size: fuchsia. We first spotted the colour on Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Storm Reid, and Mindy Kaling on TIME's latest cover, and now we can't stop seeing it. From Daisy Ridley to Tracee Ellis Ross, it feels like every woman in Hollywood is suddenly wearing it — and it holds a lot more meaning than you think.
Like the Pink Pussy Hats worn at the Women's March earlier this year, the colour is feminine and powerful — and that's entirely the point. "Pink is considered a very female colour representing caring, compassion, and love – all qualities that have been derided as weak but are actually STRONG," the founders of the Pussy Hat Project wrote. "Wearing pink together is a powerful statement that we are unapologetically feminine and we unapologetically stand for women's rights."
Whether you do it with a hat or a lipstick, now's the time to wear a shade that screams, "Listen Up!" Let the celebrities ahead be your inspiration.