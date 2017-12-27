It's our job to pick the brains of the beauty industry's most renowned makeup artists, dermatologists, skincare specialists and hair stylists, and deliver their vast knowledge straight to your screen.
This year proved a thrilling one for beauty, with new brand launches, diverse campaigns and environmental progress at the top of the bill. We were fortunate enough to chat with the legendary Sam McKnight ahead of his inaugural haircare range launch, and global model Natasha Poly about her beauty routine. We put dermatologists to the test by asking them to solve team Refinery29's skincare concerns, and we initiated a debate between the likes of Caroline Hirons and Alexia Inge on synthetic vs. natural ingredients in our favourite products.
Ahead, we've rounded up the most stellar pieces of beauty advice we received in 2017, from get-the-glow tips to a heads-up on the latest wonder tool. Click on to continue living your best beauty life through to 2018.