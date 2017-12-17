£37 and didn't even get any cheese! Disgusting. The Sainsbury's delivery even arrived after the event started! They haven't apologised and have deleted all the bad reviews on FB! #GiantCheeseboard @TimeOutLondon @MetroUK @studio338 @JacobsSnacks @sainsburys— Sarah Hennessy (@Henster79) December 16, 2017
.@studio338 organised #thegiantcheeseboard WORST EVENT EVER. Shop bought cheese, overcrowded, staff who lied when requesting a refund. Security admitted they’ve done it before. NEVER use this venue or go to their events. Eurgh. @MailOnline would have a field day.— Mark Byrne (@markyb_88) December 16, 2017
Surprised and disappointed to find no cheese at the #GiantCheeseboard only 1.5 hours after opening. Oversold and underprepared. And you’ve deleted my Facebook review. I am looking for a full refund.— Jessica Walker (@Jeeskababy) December 16, 2017
The people struggle for the last scraps of Camembert. The suffering has gone on too long. pic.twitter.com/Qtyd7CBodE— Tom Capon (@TomCapon) December 16, 2017
Last night’s ? fiasco. The marketing: ‘The Giant Cheese Board’, “a massive, oversized cheese board. One you can walk around on as if you're in a giants kitchen”- the best artisan cheeses from across Europe, including a huge baked Camembert, unlimited mulled wine, cheesecake and double-size fireplaces. The reality: plates of chopped up British cheeses, mostly hard, some caterers packs of chutney, no Camembert (baked or not), queues for cold and very sweet ‘low alcohol’ mulled wine, no cheesecake, and a screen projecting the image of a fire. Hmm. #ripoff #falseadvertising #cheese #giantcheeseboard
Cannot overstate how bleak this is pic.twitter.com/9j9uaDS7sD— Kate Solomon (@katiesol) December 16, 2017
I can’t brielieve how awful #GiantCheeseboard was.I’m stilton fuming. I’ve mulled this over and theres good reason to wine about it. I thought it would be much feta, I expect a briefund #justiceforcheese @mailonline @standardnews @MetroUK @LondonTown @JacobsSnacks @TimeOutLondon— IAmMadden (@IAmMadden) December 16, 2017