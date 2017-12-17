Story from Food & Drink

Customers Tweet Damning Reviews From 'Bleak' London Cheese Festival

Nick Levine
'Tis the season for eating, drinking and making merry with friends, so The Giant Cheese Board should have been a perfect festive treat. Promising "unlimited cheese, mulled wine & fun," this pungent-sounding food festival was announced in October and sounded pretty magical. Organisers said there was going to be a "massive, oversized cheese board" - "one you can walk around on as if you're in a giant's kitchen." Event staff dressed as "giant mice" would be on hand to help lead the way. And dessert, naturally, would be cheesecake.
But when the festival began at south London's Studio 338 venue yesterday, cheese devotees who'd paid at least £30 per ticket were by all accounts pretty disappointed. Many took to Twitter and Facebook to complain about the event, saying there was no "massive, oversized cheese board" after all. They also alleged that there were long queues for the food and drink on offer: cold mulled wine, cheese that reportedly arrived in a Sainsbury's van, and a glaring lack of cheesecake.
Advertisement
In fact, so many disgruntled customers have tweeted about the event that a #GiantCheeseboard hashtag has been trending today, and it doesn't make for happy reading.
Still, at least one person has managed to see the funny side, and sent up the event's poor reception with some deliciously cheesy puns.
Refinery29 has contacted the organisers of The Giant Cheese Board to ask for a response to the customer complaints. We'll update this story when we hear back.
The festival has continued at the same venue today and Facebook comments suggest it's running a little more smoothly. "It is better than yesterday sounds," one customer wrote, "but not great and not worth £37.50. Really Long queues for everything, the unlimited (cold) mulled stuff is ticketed and they give you stick if you don’t have a ticket. Only 5 types of cheese with no way of picking it up, same with grapes and olives - have to use your hands really. Struggled for seats. It’s good but not worth the price and not what was expected."
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series