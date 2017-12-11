And no one should be surprised https://t.co/DCLvDzNYwO— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) December 11, 2017
I just published “An Open Letter to (Male) Chefs” https://t.co/yN0hStbaix— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) November 8, 2017
Obviously he would have known this story was brewing, so the fact that every complainant chose to remain anonymous is extremely telling.— Jen Agg (@TheBlackHoof) December 11, 2017
I wonder how hard he worked and how much pressure he applied to unsuccessfully shut this down.
Pay close attention to which powerful food people say nothing in response to this.— Helen Rosner (@hels) December 11, 2017
This is another day when leaders in the restaurant biz have an opportunity to tell us what they believe in.— Pete Wells (@pete_wells) December 11, 2017
This is a disappointing, disgusting & sad day for a lot of people, but what's worse is that it's been a disappointing, disgusting & sad work reality for women in the restaurant industry for a long time.— Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) December 11, 2017
I cannot wait for the rest of the women to come forward. Because they were all terrified of his legal team. They were terrified they wouldn’t be believed, that they’d be destroyed. And they were 100% right to be afraid of that.— Allison Robicelli (@robicellis) December 11, 2017
It’s time for 2017 to be over and for us all to start fresh with some renewed hope. #2017sucks— alex guarnaschelli (@guarnaschelli) December 11, 2017