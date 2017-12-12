If you have diabetes, managing your blood sugar level is extremely important. So, when Rebecca Boening was out one day and realised that her blood sugar "dropped to a dangerous level," she exited off the highway to the nearest Burger King to get food.
"As I stumbled through placing my order I mentioned to the voice on the speaker that I was diabetic and in need of food," she wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. "Low blood sugar makes it difficult to think or act."
However, when she pulled up to the first window to pay for her food, she was surprised to see someone running toward her car, ice cream in hand. Tina Hardy, who works at Burger King in Amarillo, TX, happens to have a husband who was also diabetic, and knew how important it was that Boening get her food right away.
"She squeezed between the front of my car and the building just to bring me a small serving of ice cream," Boening told local news network Fox 5. "Tina later explained that her husband was also diabetic and she could tell that I needed help."
Low blood sugar can occur during diabetes treatment, and though symptoms can vary from person to person, they often include being shaky, dizzy, confused, hungry, and irritable. Thanks to Hardy, Boening was able to bring her blood glucose levels back up as soon as possible.
Not only that, Boening wrote in her Facebook post that Hardy even instructed her to park across the driveway so that she could keep an eye on her as she ate.
"After eating I waited for a break in business so that I could return to Tina’s window," she wrote. "I then took this picture and spoke with Tina’s supervisor, telling him what she did for me."
Refinery29 has reached out to Boening and Hardy for comment, and will update this article when we receive responses.
