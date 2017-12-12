The #MeToo Movement Recasts This Demi Lovato Anthem Into A Message Of Empowerment

The lyrics, though, frequently align quite naturally with the way survivors of abuse feel — after all, bullying and sexual assault or harassment are both offences in which someone seeks to establish power over another. The reclaiming of empowerment by the survivor comes when she describes herself as a "bad bitch" and a "savage." The line is drawn in the sand when she says she "can't have this" behaviour. Then she issues veiled threats about how you aren't going to take it easy on the person who has targeted you, that they can't have "this" (peace of mind or scandal-free life), which is a turning of the tables in itself. She implies that she is low-key watching every move they make and waiting for them to slip up, that they're going to get some payback. Which is what we're seeing happen now, slowly, as all these abusers get outed — but it feels salient still, because we know the stream of men who have payback coming is far from finished. All this mixed in with riffs on how great her life is, how good she feels now, how inspired this turn of events makes her feel?