PSA: Lupita Nyong'o Is Not Obligated To Talk About Her Love Life

If you've got the 2017 blues, we've got some exciting news: Lupita Nyong'o, actress and beauty inspiration for all, is officially ringing in the New Year on the cover of Vogue. 2018 hasn't even arrived yet, and it's already off to a great start.
But before we venture on another journey around the sun, we should all think about what not to do going forward, like pressuring people into disclosing details about their personal love lives. If you need an example on how to handle the situation, Vogue's got you covered.
According to E! News, the famous glossy magazine asked Nyong'o if she was romantically linked to anyone and was greeted with the following: "You can ask, but you definitely won’t get an answer."
"There have been rumours and rumours and rumours about my love life," Nyong'o added. "That's the one area that I really like to hold close to my heart."
Rather than push the issue, it appears as if Vogue respected Nyong'o's boundaries and left it at that. There are definitely instances in which journalists should push an issue. For instance, follow-up questions are warranted when interviewing someone about foreign policy or their response to being accused of sexual misconduct (allow John Oliver to show you how to approach this subject). Badgering someone about her love life is not one of them. If she wants to share personal, intimate details, she'll do it, and that's that.
Besides, there are so many other things to talk with Nyong'o about! In addition to discussing her upcoming performance in Black Panther, Nyong'o revealed to Vogue that she's taken up pole dancing as a fun form of exercise and that there's a chance she'll star alongside Rihanna in a comedy for Netflix (no, this is not a drill). Relationship or no relationship, Nyong'o is living her best life. Let's let her continue doing that.
