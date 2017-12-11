It can be difficult to continually come up with fun and festive ways to make your brows stand out. With the Christmas holidays fast approaching, you might be looking for a unique makeup look to wear to a work party, a get together with friends, or a family dinner. While we all love a red lip or a shimmery eye look, sometimes you need to shake things up and try something bold and daring. That's where Christmas tree brows come in.
Why only get to decorate one tree this year when you can decorate two more?
Beauty bloggers and makeup artists have started to share their Christmas tree eyebrow looks online, and after watching a few tutorials, they look surprisingly easy to replicate.
All you need is Vaseline or a hair wax to give the brows their shape. Once you've turned your brows into fir-inspired perfection, you can commence decorating them with any manner of gems, metallic stars, and drawn-on baubles. Just don't forget the star on top!
Christmas Tree Eyebrows are here. Why stop at your sweater? Spread Christmas joy via your face. ?✨? #ChristmasTreeEyebrows— Santay ?? (@iamtay_tay) December 6, 2017
(See full video on my YouTube channel) pic.twitter.com/ogLXNnR6j6
I did it!! #christmastreeeyebrows @iamtay_tay ?✨? pic.twitter.com/8laiAAORwN— Obsercule?✨ (@Br00k3_A) December 7, 2017
@iamtay_tay - my eyebrows are like the sad crushed tree that's the only one left when you try to get one the night before Christmas ? #ChristmasTreeEyebrows pic.twitter.com/kmQAYX1EvN— Your Festive Turnip ? (@cosmashanti) December 6, 2017
This unique look pairs well with a red lip and your best ugly Christmas sweater. Like the now infamous feather brows, the Christmas tree brow look probably won't last forever unlike the evergreens they are modelled after. Whether the ghost of trendy Christmas beauty looks past will come back to haunt us for this one remains to be seen, but for now we're enjoying scrolling through all the ways people are interpreting the trend.
