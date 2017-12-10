Meghan Markle's Jeweller Is Making Sure Her Engagement Ring Stays One Of A Kind

You can buy her white wrap coat, but you can't buy Meghan Markle's engagement ring — at least not from its original source.
Stephen Connelly, director of the London jeweller who designed the three-stone diamond ring with Prince Harry's input, has told The Associated Press that Cleave and Company will not make any replicas for clients seeking a touch of that royal sparkle.
“We’re not going to be making replicas of it," Connelly confirmed. "If you want a ring, then we’ll design you a different one.”
He added that widespread interest in the ring was “a bit of a shock.” The company declined to say how much the piece, which features a band of Welsh yellow gold, cost.
As it happens, it'd be almost impossible to truly recreate the ring, which Prince Harry gave the Suits actress after a dinner of roast chicken at home in London. The centre stone is a diamond from Botswana, while the smaller diamonds on either side come from a brooch which belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana. It's that sort of personal touch that makes the ring special.
While Cleave and Company is putting its foot down, it's inevitable that other jewellery designers will rush to offer copycat rings. Kate Middleton's large Ceylon sapphire engagement ring, a keepsake from Princess Diana's private jewellery collection, has inspired countless knockoff versions at a variety of price points.
Indeed, QVC has already released a lookalike ring, while Canadian online jewellery retailer Jewlr.com used 3D printing technology to create "The Duchess," a replica inspired by Markle's design. Three-stone rings are also growing in popularity.
As Meghan Mania picks up where "The Kate Effect" left off, however, it's good to bear this in mind: Ain't nothing like the real thing, baby.
