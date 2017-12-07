Vine Is Already Trying To Make 2018 The Best Year Yet

It's been said many times, many ways, but it bears repeating: 2017 was a wild year. Through the good and the bad, we've learned a lot about who we are as a society and as individuals. Some, like Taylor Swift, have launched total rebrands. And it's not just people pressing restart.
On Wednesday, Vice's Motherboard reported that Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann announced that he was pulling a Swift and bringing his beloved social media platform back from the dead as "V2."
Last week, Hofmann teased the announcement by tweeting that he was "going to work on a follow-up to vine" that would be self-funded "as an outside project, so it doesn't interfere with the (quite exciting) work we're doing at the company."
DISCLAIMER: We are no longer connected with @Twitter. We are a separate company.— Vine 2 Beta (@Vine2Beta) December 6, 2017
It's been over a year since Twitter, which acquired the original version of Vine back in 2012, killed off the video-sharing platform that gave us cult-favourite clips such as this adorable toddler experiencing the most intense sugar rush of her life and this dog killing it on the cowbell.
Yes, we could have used more of these easily consumable and shareable videos to help combat the less-than-stellar moments in 2017.
So far, Hofmann hasn't released any substantial information about what users and viewers can expect, although the Vine Beta Twitter account confirmed the format will accommodate six-second clips and may have a live feature. The account has also shared beta codes with some followers, allowing access to all of the "new upgraded features."
Still have more VIP #Beta Codes available. If you weren't fast enough, Retweet this tweet for a chance. We want everyone to try out the new upgraded features available in Vine 2. #Vine2— Vine 2 Beta (@Vine2Beta) December 6, 2017
Twitter users don't seem to mind the deficiency of details at all. Right now, they're just thrilled that the upcoming year will be contain a little more levity and, for some, a shot at finally becoming a Vine star.
Guys imagine the possibilities of Vine 2. Did Kyle step the fuck up? Can Raven swim? Did Jared ever learn how to read? IS MISS KEISHA STILL DEAD? https://t.co/Xnagu0cqgL— mean plastic (@meanpIastic) December 6, 2017
wait VINE IS COMING BACK??? This better not be a prank!— Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) December 6, 2017
When you find out vine is making a comeback #vine2 pic.twitter.com/7fe8zgRZpx— *MoeMoe* (@chunkyqua) December 6, 2017
Guess who’s gonna become famous and move to LA after only making two vines on Vine 2 ? #Vine2 pic.twitter.com/lmbKTlaCPO— angel.xo.94 (@kindalikeanagel) December 6, 2017
Do it for the Vine, y'all.
