In spite of all of this, she was able to release the now Grammy-nominated album Rainbow . In an essay written by Kesha for Refinery29, the singer credited the album with saving her life, adding, "I just don't want to be that broken person. And I’m not anymore. I am a walking testament to anyone out there that with honesty and self-love, you can feel whole again." It was still produced by Kemosabe Records and Dr. Luke is more than likely still profiting from it as the co-founder of the label, even though he was removed from his title as CEO. It just goes to show how flawed the system is when it comes to protecting people from their abusers.