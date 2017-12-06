The UK's Top Trending YouTube Videos Of 2017 Have Been Revealed

There's a reason end-of-year roundups are so popular (some may even say overdone) as the year draws to a close. That's because they're a genuinely interesting insight into what's preoccupying us, and an opportunity to reminisce on the funniest, weirdest and most consequential moments of the previous 12 months.
YouTube's list of its top videos of 2017 is the latest one piquing our interest. The ranking of the biggest trending videos of the year was based on views, likes, comments, shares and more, the video platform said. So far, they've racked up a mind-boggling 630 million views in total, with a combined 40 million hours of watch time.
That's a shedload of time spent watching Ed Sheeran, who dominated the top of the UK YouTube charts (that's on top of being Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year, yikes). His appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke was the most-watched clip in the country, would you believe, while "Shape of You" was the most-watched music video. A dance troupe's choreography video of the song also ranked in the top 10 in the UK and the world.
"Despacito" from Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee was, of course, another big hitter this year, with the earworm ranking as the second top music video in the UK and the most popular in the world. The entire world's population must've heard it by now, surely?
And who could forget Professor Robert Kelly’s Skype interview with BBC News (and the hundreds, if not thousands, of memes spawned by his toddler Marion Kelly)? The clip was another big moment of 2017, with the original video charting at number 10 in the world and a spoof video from a mother's perspective among the top 10 in the UK.
Find the full list of trending videos below and brush up on any big cultural moments you may have missed in 2017.
Top 10 trending videos in the UK in 2017
1) Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke
2) Black Epic Sax Guy
3) Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer
4) Harry Styles Carpool Karaoke
5) The Conor Mcgregor Song
6) ED SHEERAN - Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography
7) Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect
8) Woman interrupted during BBC interview
9) SIDEMEN TRAMPOLINE CHALLENGES
10) Golden Buzzer act Kyle Tomlinson proves David wrong | Auditions Week 6| Britain’s Got Talent 2017
Top 10 trending music videos in the UK in 2017
1) Ed Sheeran - Shape of You [Official Video]
2) Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee
3) DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
4) French Montana - Unforgettable ft. Swae Lee
5) DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
6) Clean Bandit - Symphony feat. Zara Larsson [Official Video]
7) Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like [Official Video]
8) Jonas Blue - Mama ft. William Singe
9) Little Mix - Touch (Official Video)
10) Dua Lipa - New Rules (Official Music Video)
Top 10 trending videos around the world in 2017
1) Until We Will Become Dust - Oyster Masked (ตราบธุลีดิน - หน้ากากหอยนางรม) | THE MASK SINGER 2
2) ED SHEERAN - Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography
3) Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect
4) Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer - America's Got Talent 2017
5) Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke
6) Lady Gaga's FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL
7) "INAUGURATION DAY" — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump's Inauguration
8) history of the entire world, i guess
9) In a Heartbeat - Animated Short Film
10) Children interrupt BBC News interview - BBC News
Top 1o trending music videos around the world in 2017
1) Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee
2) Ed Sheeran - Shape of You [Official Video]
3) J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente (Official Video)
4) Maluma - Felices los 4 (Official Video)
5) Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like [Official Video]
6) Chris Jeday - Ahora Dice (Official Video) ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel
7) 05. El Amante - Nicky Jam (Video Oficial) (Álbum Fénix)
8) Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)
9) DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
10) Enrique Iglesias - SUBEME LA RADIO (Official Video) ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
