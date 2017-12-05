Yes, the topic is uncomfortable — and based on Zeitchik's report, it sounds like the audience's reaction to Oliver's questions was mixed. But at a time when new allegations about sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry seem to come out every day, it's difficult to be silent about the issue. Oliver did what he thought was right, and he gave Hoffman a chance to address the allegations, too. The issue is too pervasive to ignore — kudos to Oliver for tackling it head-on.