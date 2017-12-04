So, what do we have to do if we want to prepare ourselves for the other men who’ll inevitably come forward? If we’re serious about ripping up the patriarchy and actually creating a world where we don’t have mediocre wealthy white men running the show, we have to come to terms with our blind spots and our biases. We have to ask why we’re so keen on forgiving a man like Billy Bush and watching his star rise when there are so many people — and so many women — who could be in that position doing better work. We have to ask why we set up this storyline that these men’s lives are “ruined,” when there aren’t any criminal and financial repercussions, and there often aren’t long-term social or professional ones, either. We have to unpack why we feel the need as a society to repair their lives in the first place. And we have to question why we treat grown ass men like they’re children deserving of our forgiveness and then some but treat women like they should’ve known better the first time around.