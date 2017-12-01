These Pies Look Exactly Like Disney Princesses

Disneyland has its own collection of viral, Instagram-ready foods, but not everyone's willing to drop the price of admission to get in on those magical culinary creations. Luckily, there's a way to get a get a taste of enchantment without Sleeping Beauty castle looming in the background.
Cosmopolitan reports that one baker is taking the magic into her own hands and creating Disney Princess-inspired pies that look just like their animated inspirations.
Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, who offers up virtual pie-baking workshops on her site, Pies Are Awesome, created a trio of hand pies that are a pretty upgrade to anything served up at Thanksgiving. Through clever techniques that wouldn't be out of place on The Great British Bake Off, she's sculpted edible versions of Princesses Merida, Belle, and Tiana.
Advertisement
What's most impressive may be the pies' size. Being hand pies, these fruit-filled delights are meant to fit in the palm of your hand, so the fact that Clark-Bojin managed to incorporate so much detail is definitely commendable.
Clark-Bojin's regal pastries incorporate shimmering gold sugar and edible gold to get that signature Disney feel, so there's no lack of magic. The process involves some special baking moulds, food paint, and hard work, so it's not exactly a beginners' endeavour, but this master chef isn't against sharing the techniques with the world. In a YouTube video, she goes through all the motions (albeit sped up), so even amateur bakers can try their hand at creating these Disney delights.
Her aim with the Disney edibles and her impressive portfolio of pie? Clark-Bojin is out to show that the humble pie can rub shoulders with the "poshest wedding cakes and fancy-pants desserts" that earn all the oohs and aahs.
With such impressive skills and obvious crowd-pleasing subject matter, there's no doubting these sweets will garner plenty of Likes. Just one request for anyone looking to serve up these regal pies: Can we be your guest?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement