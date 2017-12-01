Story from Music

Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé Just Gave The World An Early Christmas Present With Duet "Perfect"

Madison Medeiros
Ed Sheeran has just out-Sheeraned himself. The Prince of Catchy Wedding Songs just elevated himself to King by enlisting none other than Beyoncé to sing with him on his already, well, perfect song, "Perfect."
According to E! News, the Irish singer released the duet on Thursday after teasing the release on Instagram with the caption: "Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x."
You can listen to it on Spotify, TIDAL, and iTunes.
I don't mean to be dramatic, but holy good gracious this track is enough to make you burst into happy-tears on the spot. You know when it's really melancholy and grey outside and then you see that one beam of light burst through the clouds? That's exactly how this song feels.
Bey's angelic voice is, of course, incredible on its own, but chills ran through my body as she was joined by a dreamy choir of harmonizing backup vocalists (it could honestly be layered tracks of just her, I don't know for certain). But none of that compares to when Sheeran and Bey start harmonizing. You're gonna have to sit down to listen, because you will become weak in the knees. It's that good.
The timing of this release is impeccable, since Sheeran was just snubbed by the Grammys. Like, you know what's better than getting a golden gramophone? SINGING WITH BEYONCÉ. There is no reward as gratifying as getting the Queen to hop on a track with you, as your voices are forever immortalized together through the everlasting power of music.
Fans everywhere commenced with the ultimate freak-out, tweeting things like, "HOLY SHIT!!!!!" and "Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran are a whole new level of heaven."
Move over holiday music, this track has officially dominated the season.
