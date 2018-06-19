Tommy Dorfman's Latest Fashion Statement: Gender

But in the world we live in, can fashion really be armour? Dorfman ventures that it's complicated; not something he can answer for other people. "It’s a question of: How much do you want to be at the risk of your own security? But, at the same time: rebel, rebel, rebel. Make your voice heard because the cause is always greater. I sometimes think if I wear something to an audition that I won’t get the job. But then, when I wear something to an awards show, I think about how it’ll help other people. I’m willing to take the fall of not getting that leading man role that I’ve auditioned so many times for, that I’m qualified for — that I’m too queer in my real life for — in order to hopefully continue to keep breaking these barriers for others. I have to be okay with that…at least right now I am."