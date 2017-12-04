No Settlement For Matt Lauer After Termination Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Update: In an unexpected move, NBC News has confirmed that Matt Lauer will not receive a settlement after his termination for alleged sexual misconduct, ABC reports.
The decision comes as a surprise to many after Roger Ailes and Bill O'Reilly, both of whom were dismissed over sexual misconduct allegations, walked away with settlements to the tune of £34 million and £19 million, respectively.
Lauer "will not be paid past his last day of work," according to CNN Money. It's unclear whether Lauer and his attorneys will contest the decision.
Original story follows.
Update, November 29 at 9 p.m. ET: Hours after the announcement that Matt Lauer had been fired by NBC due to sexual misconduct allegations, The New York Times reports that at least two more women have filed complaints about Lauer with the network. One former employee, who asked to remain anonymous, alleges that the Today show host pressured her into sex in his office in 2001 and she stayed silent for fear of losing her job.
Details of the second woman's account are not available at this time.
This story was originally published on November 29. 2017 at 8:06 a.m.
Morning news anchor Matt Lauer has been fired over allegations of "inappropriate sexual behaviour" in the workplace, NBC News announced Wednesday morning.
In a memo sent to staff and read on-air by Lauer's fellow The Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack said the allegations against Lauer were "a clear violation of our company’s standards."
"While it is the first complaint about his behaviour in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," Lack said in the memo.
Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017
Guhtrie and co-anchor Hoda Kotb were visibly shaken as they told Today viewers that they didn't know all the details of Lauer's departure, but promised to report on the story as more information becomes public. The two were also honest about their heartbreak over the news.
Guthrie said Lauer was "a dear, dear friend." She continued, "How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly?"
She went to say that she was also "heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story."
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
