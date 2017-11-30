I Tried To Be Become Jennifer Lopez — & Here's What I Looked Like

So, in celebration of her stunning evolution from the queen of '90's glam to one of today's biggest beauty trendsetters, we're recreating three of Lopez's all-time best hair and makeup moments. Our first stop? The red carpet where it all began, at the Selena movie premiere, when the then-newbie actress wore frosted pink lipgloss and blue sparkly eyeshadow that launched a thousand copy cats. We also made a pit stop at the Golden Globes, where she rocked glowing skin, long shiny waves, and glossy nude lips. Flash forward to this year, where J.Lo hit the Met Gala steps with smoky eyes, a high ponytail, and lashes for days.