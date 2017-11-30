I Tried To Be Become Jennifer Lopez — & Here's What I Looked Like

It's been nearly two decades since Jennifer Lopez showed up to the 2000s Grammy Awards wearing the palm-printed, plunging Versace dress that cemented the actress-turned-singer-turned-humanitarian as one of Hollywood's reigning style icons. And while the Swarovski crystal-encrusted Starbucks cup Lopez was recently spotted carrying might be slightly beyond our price range, we've always related to her as Jenny from the Block — the undeniably down-to-earth, magnetic performer who's dazzled audiences since her breakout role in 1997's Selena.
Since hitting the music scene back in 1999 with her debut studio album, On the 6, J.Lo has gone on to become a household name — as well as an American Idol judge, a World Of Dance executive producer, and a mom to two seriously adorable kids. And, she's looked damn good while doing it all.
So, in celebration of her stunning evolution from the queen of '90's glam to one of today's biggest beauty trendsetters, we're recreating three of Lopez's all-time best hair and makeup moments. Our first stop? The red carpet where it all began, at the Selena movie premiere, when the then-newbie actress wore frosted pink lipgloss and blue sparkly eyeshadow that launched a thousand copy cats. We also made a pit stop at the Golden Globes, where she rocked glowing skin, long shiny waves, and glossy nude lips. Flash forward to this year, where J.Lo hit the Met Gala steps with smoky eyes, a high ponytail, and lashes for days.
Press play above to catch all of our favourite looks from Jennifer Lopez through the ages — then let us know your favourites in the comments below.
