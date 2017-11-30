Jessica Simpson has never made any bones about being a glam-loving girl. (Anyone else remember her whipping out a nail file from a Louis Vuitton Speedy Bag while camping on Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica?) More than a decade later, the singer has grown into a full-blown fashion mogul and mother of two — the eldest of which seems to be growing into a mini me of Simpson in the fanciest of ways.
Like most kids, Simpson’s 5-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson has a favourite store. But unlike most kids, it’s not Toys"R"Us — it’s MAC Cosmetics. Simpson shared the tidbit via an Instagram post, along with a photo of the two hanging in a MAC store, with Maxwell wearing dark lipstick. And (surprise) the internet had a lot to say about it.
“Watch out for the sanctimommomies!!” one commenter wrote. And she wasn’t wrong; many took the opportunity to shun Simpson for her parenting choices. “She's too young for makeup. You’re going to regret it. Trust me,” reads one. Meanwhile, others expressed concern about Maxwell’s choice pastimes. “Her favourite store?? OMG,” one commenter wrote. “She should be playing outside or learning about the world not sitting in a chair putting on makeup at MAC. What's wrong with you.”
This isn't the first time people have freaked out over a kid wearing lipstick. Just this weekend, people were up in arms in response to an Instagram post by Tori Spelling — one that showed her 9-year old daughter wearing lipstick at Thanksgiving dinner.
But for as many people who hate the idea of a kid wearing makeup, there are several others who can see past the gloss. As commenters in Simpson’s post point out, the allure of makeup is nothing new for little kids. “What's wrong with this as a mommy and me day of pampering ... I fell in love with makeup at the age of three and I would have loved this,” said one.
What’s more, encouraging a child’s fascination can do a lot to stoke the fires of professional growth down the line: “She could grow up to be a makeup artist one day,” as another commenter noted. Frankly, we wouldn’t be surprised: Combine Simpson’s business know-how with her daughter’s burgeoning passion, and we may be witnessing a new makeup queen in the making.
