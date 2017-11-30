Lily Collins Just Got The Trendiest Hair Colour Of The Season

Lily Collins isn't normally cast as the Hollywood actress who changes her hair every month. As the face of Lancôme, her experimentation is normally that of the makeup variety, whether it's a new take on her go-to cat-eye, emerald green all-over eyeshadow, or a deep, matte lip colour (which she does so damn well). But one thing that never surprises us? Her dark, chestnut brown hair.
But today, Collins just shocked us all in a major way, switching up the one part of her look that's almost as signature as her bold brows — taking her hair from deep dark brown to bright blonde.
It has us thinking that Selena Gomez going platinum might've been the catalyst to a pretty big Hollywood hair colour trend. Although the 28-year-old To The Bone actress has played with her style — doing a coiffed, shiny Hollywood glam wave or an ode to the '80s with a tight ringlet perm style — she rarely strays from deep browns and reds in her hair.
Today on her Instagram, Collins shared a selfie (per usual) wearing what looks to be not a touch of makeup — pretty standard. But around her face, the buttery golden blonde waves with some darker roots peeking out underneath? Total shocker. Collins captioned the shot: "Not sure if it's the blonde or this city, but I really am having more fun..."
Our opinion: The change is sunny, fun, and most definitely going to raise some eyebrows. We're just hoping she doesn't touch her set...
