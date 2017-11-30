How This Woman Learned To Love Her Body After 6 Miscarriages

In my womb, I’ve grown 10 babies. Only four were born alive, but how fucking miraculous nonetheless. And I’ve never loved myself more. I’ve never felt more feminine. Shaved head. Stretch mark stomach. Deflated breasts. Thighs that touch. Society does not defy me. My inner self does. ⚡️⚡️

