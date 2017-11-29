You may be familiar with the
old 14-year-old adage that says, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." If we take those pearls of wisdom from Buddy the Elf as true that means, as we approach December, we need some Christmas tunes to sing along to. Luckily, Spotify has us covered on this ultimate way to get in the spirit. Today, the music streaming service released the Spotify Singles Christmas playlist so prepare for that cheer to start spreading.
In its announcement of the new playlist, Spotify explained that it would include a mix of both classic holiday songs many of us grew up hearing every year during this time, as well as originals that share similarly festive messages. The Spotify Singles Christmas playlist also features many of today's best artists from a wide variety of genres.
Press play, and you'll begin to hear favourites like Miley Cyrus singing "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," Demi Lovato performing "I'll Be Home For Christmas," and even DMX's rendition of "Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer." Other artists include Wyclef Jean, Fifth Harmony, and Sam Smith.
With 25 songs on the Spotify Singles holiday playlist, you can concentrate on memorising all the lyrics of one song each day of December until Christmas finally comes. Of course, we're guessing that with this festive assortment of songs, it's going to be hard to wait until Friday to start listening. If you choose to start jamming out to the tunes ASAP, make sure to sing along as loud as you can because as Buddy the Elf established long ago, that's the best way to spread Christmas cheer.
