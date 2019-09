Before you ask yourself how TF you're supposed to pull off a red highlighter, we're here to tell you why you'd want to — and the products that are ahead of the curve. According to makeup artist Karla Duarte , this warm, rosy hue was a natural next step after the draping trend hit the scene. And unlike other makeup trends, the reddish shade flatters every skin tone. "It's not stark, like wearing blue highlighter or any unicorn colours," Duarte tells Refinery29. "This colour is more approachable and gives the most beautiful healthy glow on the skin."