This Fenty Beauty Fan Discovered A Genius Hidden Use For Match Stix

"I threw all my earrings in my makeup bag and my FENTY set caught all of them... wow @rihanna never stops giving back," she captioned the photo, which shows her tiny earrings — which certainly would not have been easy to fish out of a disorganised makeup bag — clinging to two Match Stix for safety. It might look like magic (and we'd believe it, coming from Rihanna, the innovator that she is), but there's a simple scientific explanation: The magnetic charge that gives the Stix the miraculous ability to stick together also attracts metal.