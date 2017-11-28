This Fenty Beauty Fan Discovered A Genius Hidden Use For Match Stix

“Practical” might not be the first (or even fifteenth) word that comes to mind when you think of Rihanna, but the star clearly had functionality on the brain when designing her Fenty Beauty Match Stix. Packaged in chunky, user-friendly stick form — hence the name — and topped off with magnetised caps that won’t come off in your purse (very important), the infinitely layerable Match Stix, in both skin-toned matte and out-of-this-world shimmery finishes, were made to multitask.
But if concealing, correcting, contouring, highlighting, blushing, and enhancing isn't enough for you as it is, there's one less obvious use you may not have seen coming: As Twitter user and Fenty fan @ItsShelbyTho discovered recently, Match Stix can even help save you from lost-jewellery crises. What can't they do?
I threw all my earrings in my makeup bag and my FENTY set caught all of them... wow @rihanna never stops giving back pic.twitter.com/rZq5mrNvbi— shelby ? (@ItsShelbyTho) November 25, 2017
"I threw all my earrings in my makeup bag and my FENTY set caught all of them... wow @rihanna never stops giving back," she captioned the photo, which shows her tiny earrings — which certainly would not have been easy to fish out of a disorganised makeup bag — clinging to two Match Stix for safety. It might look like magic (and we'd believe it, coming from Rihanna, the innovator that she is), but there's a simple scientific explanation: The magnetic charge that gives the Stix the miraculous ability to stick together also attracts metal.
Just think of the possibilities — this could mean the end of rooting through the bottom of your purse in hopes of finding a single stray bobby pin mixed in with the loose change, crumpled receipts, and gum wrappers. It's a hidden use so genius, it's actually Fenty Beauty-approved.
Told y’all Matchstix are multi-purpose ? https://t.co/9ysr8wf52a— Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) November 28, 2017
