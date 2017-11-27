Ivanka Trump & Chelsea Clinton Defend Malia Obama Against The Tabloids

Their parents may have been political rivals, but this past weekend Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton were unified in their message to the media: Leave Malia Obama alone.
Trump condemned the recent tabloid coverage of President Barack Obama's eldest daughter Malia, saying the college student deserves privacy and should be off-limits to the media.
The first daughter and special assistant to the president tweeted, "Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school-aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF-limits."
Obama, who spent her formative years in the White House, is a first-year student at Harvard University. The 19-year-old took a gap year after graduating high school in 2016, in what the Obamas said was an effort to start college without the distraction of her father being in the White House.
Clinton, who was a teen when she moved into the White House, also came out in defence of Malia Obama on Twitter. She posted, "Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better."
The informal society of presidential children has historically been protective of its youngest members, without regard for political party.
In the past, Clinton has also defended Trump's younger half-brother Barron from unfair media coverage, saying the 11-year-old has a right to a private childhood and should not be attacked online. Melania Trump noticed the gesture, who thanked Clinton for defending her son.
Trump and Clinton are right: Malia Obama has a right to enjoy her time in college like any other 19-year-old without being heavily scrutinised. Can we please let her be?
