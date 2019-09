Twitter Reacts To News Of Matt Lauer's Immediate Firing Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The memo reads: “On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, in our review, a clear violation of company standards. As a result, we have decided to terminate employment." The memo also goes on to say that while this is the first complaint about his behaviour in his time at NBC news, which at this point spans two decades, Lack feels the need to look into the possibility of more violations. CNN also reports that the New York Times has been working on a story about Lauer for "several weeks," according to the site's shared sources. In summary: it sounds like NBC anticipates more women coming forward.