Twitter Reacts To News Of Matt Lauer's Immediate Firing Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Morgan Baila
Photo Courtesy of NBC.
This morning, live on-air, Savannah Guthrie announced that her friend and on-screen comrade, Matt Lauer, had been fired for allegations of "inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace." Hoda Kotb held Guthrie's hand as she read out the memo sent to the company by NBC News president, Andrew Lack, explaining the circumstances of Lauer's immediate termination.
The memo reads: “On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, in our review, a clear violation of company standards. As a result, we have decided to terminate employment." The memo also goes on to say that while this is the first complaint about his behaviour in his time at NBC news, which at this point spans two decades, Lack feels the need to look into the possibility of more violations. CNN also reports that the New York Times has been working on a story about Lauer for "several weeks," according to the site's shared sources. In summary: it sounds like NBC anticipates more women coming forward.
Immediately, the public reacted the best way they know how: tweeting. Some of the loyal Today show viewers expressed shock and disbelief over the termination, but many took this opportunity to note how not surprised they were.
A few are calling for the return of female news anchors, and the vindication of Ann Curry, who exited her role on Today in June of 2013 after having a very tense relationship (as chronicled in this New York magazine piece) with Lauer, her on-air co-host at the time. Those calling for Curry to return to the morning news show seem the least surprised by Lauer's departure.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
