A Lorde Fan Hung Her Album Melodrama In The Louvre

How far would you go to show your dedication to your favourite entertainer? Get up before 9am to order gig tickets? Queue up for hours at a signing? Spend a bomb on the latest limited edition merch?
Well, one woman narrowly avoided a brush with security at the Louvre trying to execute the ultimate show of Lorde fandom. Photographer and superfan Nina Richard hung the artist's album Melodrama in the Paris art museum to pay homage to her banger of a song, "The Louvre".
“A masterpiece surrounded by others,” tweeted Richard in a post that has garnered nearly 10k likes and more than 3k retweets at the time of writing. “l took it on a journey through time and space, from Antiquity, passing by Renaissance, to Modern Times.”
Hey @lorde , I hung Melodrama in the Louvre !— Nina ⚡ (@NinaRichard_) November 26, 2017
A masterpiece surrounded by others - l took it on a journey through time and space, from Antiquity, passing by Renaissance, to Modern Times.
(I had to do it very quickly cause security started to watch me and hunt down on me lol) pic.twitter.com/PlOZOqoA9l
But she had to act swiftly to avoid an altercation with staff in the building. "I had to do it very quickly cause security started to watch me and hunt down on me lol," she added.
The now iconic album art for Melodrama was created by Brooklyn-based artist Sam McKinniss who, in an interview with Vogue, said he had wanted to capture the feeling of waiting for a future that seems to be taking too long to arrive, and “the colourful restless of youth and how being young can feel like you have a superpower.”
"The Louvre", which Lorde worked on with Jack Antonoff, Aussie producer Flume and American producer Malay, is about a happy relationship and touches on themes of obsession and sacrifice, at least according to the song lyric-analysis website Genius. Perhaps the best-known lyric from the song is the one in which she namechecks the museum.
"Our thing progresses
I call and you come through
Blow all my friendships
To sit in hell with you
But we’re the greatest
They’ll hang us in the Louvre
Down the back, but who cares—still the Louvre"
