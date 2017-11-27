After a series of epileptic seizures that completely wiped her entire memory, Jessica Sharman's boyfriend Richard Bishop strived to make her fall in love with him all over again. The couple had been happily dating for 7 months, but all the beautiful memories they created were about to be replaced with a giant question mark for Jessica. On the morning of March 2016, the couple were taking their daily commute into London where they worked together in recruitment (which is also how they met). While on the train, Jessica suffered from an epileptic fit, and afterwards, woke up in a world she no longer recognized. She couldn’t recall her own name, identify her own family, and her boyfriend, too, became a complete stranger to her. Doctors informed Jessica's loved ones that there was a very slim chance she would ever recover her memory. They were all devastated, especially Richard when Jessica tried to break up with him — expressing that she felt uncomfortable in his presence. * “I didn’t know him but he was acting like we were in love. I tried to end the relationship, but he looked so hurt and promised he would help me remember how great we were together. Seeing how passionate and caring he was finally convinced me he must care for me, so I agreed to give it a shot." - Jessica So Richard began to woo Jessica all over again — bringing her flowers and taking her to their former favorite restaurants. He made it his mission to make Jessica fall in love with him for a second time. Jessica appreciated how sweet and patient Richard was with her, and couldn't help but fall for him. Now Jessica states: "I don't remember the first time I fell in love with Rich but I do remember the second."

