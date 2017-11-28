Teen Found Guilty Of Plotting Terror Attack At A Justin Bieber Concert Says He Wasn't Serious

Teenager guilty of plotting terror attack https://t.co/jI5dNNcOND. Targets included @justinbieber concert and #Cardiff Castle. Images: bomb belt, Cardiff Castle with jeep and knife from his Instagram account. Knife and hammer found in rucksack #JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/dBiMF4eEuD— CPS (@cpsuk) November 27, 2017
not being funny but the news just announced that there was actually a failed attempt of a terrorist attack at the justin bieber concert i was at in cardiff AND PEOPLE TRIED TELLING US THAT IT WAS NOTHIN AND NOBODY BELIEVED ME AND WHEN I PHONED MY MOM SHE THOUGHT I WAS OVERREACTIN— jess ? (@ibegtris) November 27, 2017
Seriously can’t believe someone planned a terrorist attack at Justin biebers concert in Cardiff, what is this world coming to, do glad nothing happened and everyone was safe ☹️❤️@justinbieber #cardiff #justinbieber— Isabel Dodson-shanks (@_isabel_ds) November 27, 2017
Just watching the news about the school boy who planned a terrorist attack at the Justin Bieber concert in Cardiff has been charged. I am and SO many people are lucky that there were the best police and security on that day. So thankful.— pineapple lulu♡ (@wesleyisalright) November 27, 2017
The fact that a boy has been found guilty for planning a terror attack on the Justin Bieber concert, on the night I was going, makes me feel sick— Imogen (@Imogenmorganx) November 27, 2017