Harry Styles' Fashion Inspiration Will Definitely Surprise You

Fashion plate Harry Styles is a style savant in his own right, but even the most sharply dressed men have heroes. But unlike the usual suspects, Styles isn't listing James Dean or James Bond as his inspiration. Instead, he's calling out an entirely different kind of superstar: singer Shania Twain.
Entertainment Tonight reports that Styles gushed about the country diva when asked about who inspired his own style, both when it comes to his tunes and his duds. His radio anthems may not sound much like Twain's pop-country hits, but when it comes straight from the source, there's nothing to do but do a deep dive into the pair's penchant for animal prints and topping the Billboard charts.
"I think both music and fashion, [my] main influence was probably Shania Twain," Styles told ET at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. "Yeah, I think she's amazing."
Take a moment to consider that Styles was just three years old when Twain released her breakout album, Come on Over. Twain's outfits in the album's music videos included full leopard-print costumes, glossy latex pants, top hats, and flowing fabric. That gear must have made an impression, because whether intentional or not, Styles has incorporated leopard print, slim-cut shiny pants, and an array of headgear into both his performance wardrobe and his everyday getups alike...it's like he's been channeling "That Don't Impress Me Much" all along!
Can we get a duet, stat? Twain previously teamed up with Nick Jonas for a Christmas song, so there doesn't seem to be a reason why she wouldn't be up for adding some Nashville spice to Styles' poppy tunes. With so much high-watt style between the two, the performances and music videos are sure to be a huge fashion moment. Is the world ready for that much animal print in one place?
Needless to say, neither one would have a problem coordinating outfits.
