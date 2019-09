Kate Middleton Gave Everyone Elsa Vibes In Her Sparkly, Ice-Blue Dress

The resemblance between Middleton and Frozen’s Elsa the Snow Queen was nothing short of striking thanks to an icy blue dress designed by Jenny Packham, Vogue reported . Similar to the moment when Elsa so wondrously performed “Let It Go” in her frosty fortress, Middleton sparkled in the dress’ stunning overlay of silver, star and flower-shaped sequins while hanging outside the venue alongside husband Prince William. Let's cut to the video: at 3:20 below, you can take a look at Elsa's iconic blue gown and see that it looks like the very image from which Middleton's was surely cut.