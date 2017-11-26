Kate Middleton Gave Everyone Elsa Vibes In Her Sparkly, Ice-Blue Dress

Kate Middleton stepped out in an elegant, semi-sheer gown to London’s Palladium Theatre on Friday evening. The Duchess of Cambridge appeared to have channelled her inner Disney princess in the dress which put many in mind of a famous cartoon princess.
The resemblance between Middleton and Frozen’s Elsa the Snow Queen was nothing short of striking thanks to an icy blue dress designed by Jenny Packham, Vogue reported. Similar to the moment when Elsa so wondrously performed “Let It Go” in her frosty fortress, Middleton sparkled in the dress’ stunning overlay of silver, star and flower-shaped sequins while hanging outside the venue alongside husband Prince William. Let's cut to the video: at 3:20 below, you can take a look at Elsa's iconic blue gown and see that it looks like the very image from which Middleton's was surely cut.
Middleton paired the dress with a Jenny Packham dress and pumps from Oscar de la Renta. She has long been a supporter of the British design house, wearing Packham last festive season as well, in the Royal Family photo.
According to Vanity Fair, the two were out on a date night, attending the annual Royal Variety Performance. This year, the annual fundraising event was hosted by comedian Miranda Hart and included performances by James Blunt, Seal, Cirque Du Soleil, Kelsey Grammer, The Killers, and One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson.
Back in October, Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account confirmed that the Duke and Duchess would be expecting their third child. In a press announcement, the world learned that "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news." Due next spring in April, older siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, are gearing up to welcome the royal baby’s arrival.
