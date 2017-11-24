Even When She's Singing About Married Life, Pink Keeps Pushing Our Boundaries

Let's pause and talk about Pink's latest video. Look, I wasn't a huge fan of this album on first listen because, although the music is solid the topics she addresses felt very specific to her life. That was something I was more into when she was talking about being an outsider and telling stories of how she wasn't going to be a pop tart styled by the industry. Now that it's about married life, honestly I'm a little bored — and that has more than a little to do with my disinterest in marriage in general. But she has found a way to do a distinctly Pink thing and push our boundaries as a society (and cause some conversation) with her gorgeous "Beautiful Trauma" video. It's stylized like the 1950s, Technicolor included, and affords us a look into the inner life of a couple who are not the nuclear family ideal. The subtext is one we all desperately need right now: accept the people you love for who they are. Whether they enjoy cross-dressing, S&M, or cocktails. It's exactly what everyone keeps talking about when they talk about unity and hearing each other in these divisive times. Pink just said it with more visual panache than literally anyone else could dream up.