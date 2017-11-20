The Bittersweet Reason This Couple Had A Surprise Wedding

While organising a wedding can sometimes require painstaking detail, one bride abandoned her dream wedding plans and even her chosen date for the most bittersweet reason.
After getting engaged, Viennese Stanton originally wanted a big wedding this upcoming April. Instead, she held her ceremony in a hospital as a surprise for her father, who is suffering from leukemia, she said in a post on the Love What Matters Facebook page.
After recent declines in her father's condition, he was given a life expectancy of only a few weeks, so Stanton moved her wedding up to make sure her dad was a part of her big day.
"Given the news of my father's life expectancy (and with the help of an AMAZING nurse team), we were able to have a surprise wedding so my Dad could attend. The nurse team kept the wedding a secret from my Dad, so this whole day was a surprise to him," Stanton said.
Her father was placed on hospice around the time of the wedding, but Stanton said he's not giving up on fighting his cancer.
"He still has the will, the spunk, and the humour to be completely alive," she said. His excitement at the wedding definitely captured some of that spunk. For Stanton, having her father walk her down the aisle was a dream come true.
"We have both dreamed of him walking me down the aisle to my groom — and that moment finally happened. This was truly [the] best day of my life! 'Dad, I love you more than you know, and I am going to be by your side for every step of this process,'" Stanton said.
