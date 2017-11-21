Ketchup Lovers, This Device Allows You To Dunk Fries In Your Car Sans Spillage

Fans of chicken nuggets, French fries, and in-car dining have reason to celebrate. No longer will they have to stand for shaky, one-handed dipping or awkward contorting to reach a communal ketchup perched on the centre console; long gone are the days of daintily passing a barbecue sauce container from driver to passenger.
Thanks to an ingenious contraption on Kickstarter, sauces can be safely stowed and shared without the fear of spilling. Delish reports that the DipClip is a holster for just about any fast-food condiment, creating a universal cradle that'll make in-vehicle dining so much easier.
Designed to clip into a car vent, the DipClip is similar to a cell-phone mount. Milkmen Design, the team behind the amazing invention, tested out sauces from just about every fast-food purveyor to make sure the DipClip would be as close to universal as possible. Whether you take your nuggets with spicy mustard or classic ketchup, the DipClip has you covered. Does your local burger joint offer up packets of ketchup? No worries, the DipClip comes with its own reservoir for any packets diners may encounter, so all it takes is a little handiwork before dipping.
"DipClip can securely fit the four most commonly used sizes and shapes of sauce containers," the Kickstarter site reads. "From McDonald's, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, KFC, Dairy Queen, Jack in the Box, Arby's, Popeye's, Sonic, Carl's Jr., Hardee's, and Heinz."
Unfortunately for impatient nugget fanatics, the DipClip is still on Kickstarter and hasn't reached its $10,000 goal yet. If (more like when) it does, backers will get their DipClip in March 2018. Until then, watch this Kickstarter video, which will show naysayers everywhere just how secure the DipClip is.
Drive-thru devotees, your prayers have been answered.
