When you're having trouble finding a present for someone, there are a few indicators that can help signal which clothes, makeup palettes, shoes, and devices they might like. You can, for example, look to carefully tailored gift guides for ideas, or check out the products big stores like Selfridges and Argos are pushing in their Christmas advertising. But there's also a less expected source of gift giving inspiration: Google.
Every year, Google compiles a list of the top ten product searches leading up to the holidays. The methodology behind the list is two-fold: The products that earn a spot are not only the ones that are most searched for ones in the first two weeks of December, when most people are kicking off their holiday shopping; they're also the ones that show strong year-over-year growth. In other words, these are the gifts that are trending as people start thinking about what to wrap up come December.
This year, the list consists of fresh, newcomer brands and some surprise oldies. The products also span multiple categories, including tech, fashion, and beauty. Ahead, a look at what everyone's searching for in 2017.