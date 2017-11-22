What Happened When I Came Out To My Baby Sister

My little sister was only a year old the first time I told her that I'm gay and, clearly, she had no idea what I was saying. It was the summer after my freshman year of college, and the two of us were sitting in my mom's car waiting for her to run a quick errand. I turned around to face my sister, who was buckled into her car seat in the back, and said, “Katie? What would you do if I was gay? Would you still love me?”