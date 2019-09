Every Look From The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Another year, another Victoria's Secret Fashion Show — right? Pft, of course not. This is the most-watched catwalk in the world we're talking about, which means with the dozens of ridiculously expensive and sparkly lingerie-costume hybrids comes their own dose of drama, theatrics, and standout moments. The 2017 production moved all the way to Shanghai, which was a first for the elaborate event, and caused several high-profile Angels to be shut out of the country. But, like any fashion event, the show went on, and with musical acts like Harry Styles and Miguel taking the stage, made for yet another catwalk bonanza for the books.