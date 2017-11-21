Every Look From The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Another year, another Victoria's Secret Fashion Show — right? Pft, of course not. This is the most-watched catwalk in the world we're talking about, which means with the dozens of ridiculously expensive and sparkly lingerie-costume hybrids comes their own dose of drama, theatrics, and standout moments. The 2017 production moved all the way to Shanghai, which was a first for the elaborate event, and caused several high-profile Angels to be shut out of the country. But, like any fashion event, the show went on, and with musical acts like Harry Styles and Miguel taking the stage, made for yet another catwalk bonanza for the books.
For your perusing, we've compiled the official shots of the nearly-100 looks all in one place. While some of our favourite Angels weren't able to make the show, the outfits ahead surely make up for their absence — and their six-foot-something legacies. From the Pink section, to the silver screen debut of their Balmain collaboration, there's a lot to see. Click through to clock which of your favourites got their wings.