Miley Cyrus Just Teased A Sneaker Collaboration That Glitter Lovers Need

We may not all be able to score a closet full of Cardi B's so-called "red bottoms," but at least we'll have Miley Cyrus' glitter kicks.
On Friday, the "Malibu" singer teased four photos of her upcoming Converse collaboration, and if you're all about that sparkly life, you're going to want every single pair.
At one point, Cyrus' entire aesthetic could be summed up in "glitter rainbow explosion." It's true that her style has become a bit more toned-down around the release of her super-personal album Younger Now, but that doesn't mean that the "We Can't Stop" singer has stripped her outfits of all outrageous design elements.
In fact, the Converse collab is the perfect example of the Miley of today: She may have simplified her life (and her hair) but that doesn't mean she's ready to be boring.
The collaboration takes a simple shoe and adds a fun element of surprise, be it a cool pattern or, yes, a glitter-coated sole.
"Look what I got!!!!!! The very 1st sample of my collection with @converse !!!! I'm in loooooooooooooooove!!!!!!!!! They r even cuter in person BTW! BB pink glitter staxxxx!," Cyrus shared on Instagram, along with a photo of a pink and silver sneaker from her collection.
"Are you freaking out?!?! Because I am!!!!!! @converse collab! ??? Bubble gum glitter high tops!," she exclaimed in the caption of a second photo.
In a third pic, she reminded the world that there are still more shoes to come.
"MORE of my @converse collab designs coming soon! This is just the 1st round of samples! LOVE! White w/ glitter low tops!"
Now we just have to wait until these shoes hit shelves to snatch up our favourite pair. No judging if you want them all.
