5 Cult-Favourite Skin Buys That Leave Out The Essential Oils

Essential oils are everywhere: your serum, your shampoo, your scent diffuser, even your hand soap. Which isn't technically a bad thing — unless you have sensitive skin, in which case there's a fair chance it turns red and itchy at the mere mention of lavender oil. Or bergamot. Or lemon. Or, really, any of the fragrant botanical oils and extracts that make products smell fancy and luxurious but make reactive complexions flare up like a Roman candle.
It's a bummer — but it's not the end of your beauty world. As more and more brands catch on to the fact that people want more from their products than just smelling good and seeming "natural," they're taking essential oils out of the equation, too.
Ahead, a few of the best-loved, essential oil-free skin-care products on the market right now. Finally, everyone can get in on high-performance beauty without having to worry that their clean, green skin-care routine might just be the root of all evil... or just the root of all their redness.