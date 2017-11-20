Linkin Park Dedicates Their American Music Award To Chester Bennington

Fans, family, and bandmates were heartbroken after Linkin Park member Chester Bennington died by suicide over the summer. Bennington was 41 years old when he was discovered dead on July 20. During tonight's American Music Awards, the remaining members of Linkin Park surprised the audience by taking the stage to accept the award for Favourite Alternative Rock Artist, which they dedicated to their late band member and friend.
"We want to dedicate this award to him. To his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humour, to his his joy," Mike Shinoda said, adding, "I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you got and make Chester proud."
"We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place," they said. "You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve."
"How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?" she wrote in a statement to Rolling Stone. "The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left."
The band's recent win has inspired fans to express their grief and appreciate for the artist all over again.
@mikeshinoda said it best "appreciate what you've got." So glad @linkinpark won this award. May you rest in peace @ChesterBe. You are missed!— Sherri D'Alessio (@sherridalessio) November 20, 2017
@ChesterBe— Christy Carver (@CarverCarv79) November 20, 2017
You won Chester!!!!! I love you so very much!!!!!! My heart dropped for you tonight!!!!!! I miss you so very much!!!!! Im so happy!!!!!
This award was just another way Bennington's art brought people together.
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.
