Update, December 6, 5:45 p.m. EST: It looks like Tambor might be sticking with Transparent after all. In a new statement provided to The New York Times, a rep for Tambor clarified that the actor and Amazon haven't made a decision yet about the show's future.
"What he said was that given the toxic atmosphere and the politicization on the set, it's very hard for him to see how he can possibly return. But no final decision for next year has been made, either by Jeffrey or by Amazon," Allan Mayer, Tambor's publicist, told the Times.
This story was originally published on November 19, 2017.
After being accused of sexual harassment by his former assistant Van Barnes and sexual assault by his co-star Trace Lysette, Jeffrey Tambor has announced that he's leaving Transparent, Deadline reports.
"Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life. What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago," Tambor told Deadline. He then proceeded to double down on the offensive statement he released last week, claiming once again that his alleged actions were "misinterpreted."
"I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue," Tambor told Deadline. "Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent."
Amazon's internal investigation into the accusations made by Barnes and Lysette isn't "political" — it's standard procedure for any workplace. Both GLAAD and Our Lady J, a transgender writer on Transparent, have expressed their support of Barnes and Lysette, and their belief that the show should go on without Tambor.
" [W]e cannot let trans content be taken down by a single cis man," Our Lady J said in a written statement, as reported by Vulture. GLAAD released the following statement: "GLAAD stands with Trace in her hope that the inappropriate situations she and others endured on set will be remedied, and that future seasons will focus on more of the many brilliant characters that audiences love and care about."
Tambor's decision to quit the show may have been a preemptive strike. On November 14, Deadline reported that Transparent's writers were already brainstorming possible ways to proceed without Tambor. It also remains unclear how the accusations will affect the upcoming season of Arrested Development, which is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2018. The streaming service recently had its own reckoning with House of Cards star Kevin Spacey, who was shown the door after multiple men accused him of sexual misconduct.
Much like last week's non-apology, Tambor's statement fails to outright deny the account shared by Lysette. Meanwhile he implies that he's a victim of "the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set." The only thing that has "afflicted" the Transparent set — along with the sets of many other TV shows and movies — is that women and men finally feel safer coming forward with sexual misconduct allegations.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
