Watch This Beautiful Modern Dance Set To Your New Favourite Song

How did the remix by Nico Muhly come about?

I sent him the tune and asked if he'd be up for reinterpreting it, he very kindly said yes and miraculously had the time to do it! I was so fascinated to hear what he'd do. Nico is probably the busiest person I know, always doing a million incredible things at once. His second opera is happening in London right now! No big deal! What has he brought to the song?

He's brought Nico magic to it! Anyone who knows his stuff will hear the signature twinkles, bells and bliss. If you don't know his work then it's really just a beautifully magnetic version of "Do It" that is so simple but kind of heartbreaking now. I never imaged it could go that way. That's the amazing thing about someone you admire reworking your music.